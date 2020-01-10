10343 OLETHA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

One of the lowest priced homes in the highly sought after Roscomare Road School District. Private, sophisticated hideaway set back from the street. A tranquil retreat in a sylvan setting with an open and versatile floor plan. Stunning high-beamed ceilings, gourmet tiled kitchen, informal dining room area, office/library area and large patio for entertaining. Sumptuous master suite features high ceilings, large bathroom with a Dutch door opening out to the back patio. 2 bedrooms and bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms have their own entrance. Polished hardwood floors, windows, and skylights throughout. All in the famed Roscomare Road School district.