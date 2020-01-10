All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10343 OLETHA Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

10343 OLETHA Lane

10343 Oletha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10343 Oletha Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One of the lowest priced homes in the highly sought after Roscomare Road School District. Private, sophisticated hideaway set back from the street. A tranquil retreat in a sylvan setting with an open and versatile floor plan. Stunning high-beamed ceilings, gourmet tiled kitchen, informal dining room area, office/library area and large patio for entertaining. Sumptuous master suite features high ceilings, large bathroom with a Dutch door opening out to the back patio. 2 bedrooms and bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms have their own entrance. Polished hardwood floors, windows, and skylights throughout. All in the famed Roscomare Road School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10343 OLETHA Lane have any available units?
10343 OLETHA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10343 OLETHA Lane have?
Some of 10343 OLETHA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10343 OLETHA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10343 OLETHA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10343 OLETHA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10343 OLETHA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10343 OLETHA Lane offer parking?
No, 10343 OLETHA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10343 OLETHA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10343 OLETHA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10343 OLETHA Lane have a pool?
No, 10343 OLETHA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10343 OLETHA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10343 OLETHA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10343 OLETHA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10343 OLETHA Lane has units with dishwashers.
