10343 Jordan Ave.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

10343 Jordan Ave.

10343 Jordan Avenue · (818) 998-0597
Location

10343 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10343 Jordan Ave. · Avail. Jul 18

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10343 Jordan Ave. Available 07/18/20 Chatsworth 2BR home w/appliances, backyard + garage! (10343 Jordan) - Single-story Chatsworth home available for lease! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan; living room; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); stacked washer + dryer hook-ups; window A/C; backyard w/gardener included; 1 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE4749580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10343 Jordan Ave. have any available units?
10343 Jordan Ave. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10343 Jordan Ave. have?
Some of 10343 Jordan Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10343 Jordan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10343 Jordan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10343 Jordan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10343 Jordan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10343 Jordan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10343 Jordan Ave. offers parking.
Does 10343 Jordan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10343 Jordan Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10343 Jordan Ave. have a pool?
No, 10343 Jordan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10343 Jordan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10343 Jordan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10343 Jordan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10343 Jordan Ave. has units with dishwashers.
