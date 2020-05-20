Amenities

10343 Jordan Ave. Available 07/18/20 Chatsworth 2BR home w/appliances, backyard + garage! (10343 Jordan) - Single-story Chatsworth home available for lease! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan; living room; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); stacked washer + dryer hook-ups; window A/C; backyard w/gardener included; 1 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



