Los Angeles, CA
10335 WILSHIRE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

10335 WILSHIRE

10335 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10335 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Step back into Old Hollywood with this gorgeous 'Castle on the Hill'. Built by famed architect, Percy Parke Lewis in 1935, this rare chateau is designated on the National Register of Historic Places. This charming gem is one of only eight units in the exclusive Chateau Colline, which is rumored to be the former home of glamorous residents such as Clark Gable and Bette Davis. Take a walk through the whimsical French Countryside with lush garden landscaping and bubbling fountains, all of which lead up to an entryway designed with custom Brazilian wood paneling and an 'Hermes Orange' vaulted ceiling. The newly renovated kitchen comes equipped with Viking stainless steel appliances, Carrera marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The Master Bedroom is lined with a hidden custom closet wall crafted from Brazilian wood. Conveniently located in the Wilshire Corridor, just a half a block from the LA country club and close proximity to Holmby Park, Bel Air, and Century City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10335 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10335 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10335 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 10335 WILSHIRE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10335 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10335 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10335 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 10335 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10335 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 10335 WILSHIRE offers parking.
Does 10335 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10335 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10335 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 10335 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 10335 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10335 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10335 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10335 WILSHIRE has units with dishwashers.
