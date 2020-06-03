10335 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Step back into Old Hollywood with this gorgeous 'Castle on the Hill'. Built by famed architect, Percy Parke Lewis in 1935, this rare chateau is designated on the National Register of Historic Places. This charming gem is one of only eight units in the exclusive Chateau Colline, which is rumored to be the former home of glamorous residents such as Clark Gable and Bette Davis. Take a walk through the whimsical French Countryside with lush garden landscaping and bubbling fountains, all of which lead up to an entryway designed with custom Brazilian wood paneling and an 'Hermes Orange' vaulted ceiling. The newly renovated kitchen comes equipped with Viking stainless steel appliances, Carrera marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The Master Bedroom is lined with a hidden custom closet wall crafted from Brazilian wood. Conveniently located in the Wilshire Corridor, just a half a block from the LA country club and close proximity to Holmby Park, Bel Air, and Century City.