Los Angeles, CA
10327 Missouri Ave #305
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

10327 Missouri Ave #305

10327 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10327 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rooftop Apartment offers 2 bedrooms + loft with 2.5 bathrooms in Westwood (Los Angeles) - In the heart of Century City and steps to Westfield Century City; located in Westwood Charter Elementary School District! This is a spacious, bright and airy corner penthouse offers 2 bedrooms + loft with 2.5 bathrooms. Spectacular skyline & hills views from living room, dining area & kitchen. High ceilings in the living room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Newly upgraded kitchen features sparkling quartz counter-tops,and stainless steel appliances (including a refrigerator). Large balcony plus private roof deck to enjoy the panoramic city lights.

* Washer and Dryer + Refrigerator in unit
* Engineered hardwood flooring installed - Walk-in closet in the master bedroom
* Downstairs bathrooms with a skylight and tile floors.

Enjoying all the surrounding amenities of Century City, Beverly Hills and Rancho Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10327 Missouri Ave #305 have any available units?
10327 Missouri Ave #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10327 Missouri Ave #305 have?
Some of 10327 Missouri Ave #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10327 Missouri Ave #305 currently offering any rent specials?
10327 Missouri Ave #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10327 Missouri Ave #305 pet-friendly?
No, 10327 Missouri Ave #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10327 Missouri Ave #305 offer parking?
No, 10327 Missouri Ave #305 does not offer parking.
Does 10327 Missouri Ave #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10327 Missouri Ave #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10327 Missouri Ave #305 have a pool?
No, 10327 Missouri Ave #305 does not have a pool.
Does 10327 Missouri Ave #305 have accessible units?
No, 10327 Missouri Ave #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 10327 Missouri Ave #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10327 Missouri Ave #305 does not have units with dishwashers.

