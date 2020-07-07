10327 Missouri Ave #305

Amenities

Rooftop Apartment offers 2 bedrooms + loft with 2.5 bathrooms in Westwood (Los Angeles) - In the heart of Century City and steps to Westfield Century City; located in Westwood Charter Elementary School District! This is a spacious, bright and airy corner penthouse offers 2 bedrooms + loft with 2.5 bathrooms. Spectacular skyline & hills views from living room, dining area & kitchen. High ceilings in the living room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Newly upgraded kitchen features sparkling quartz counter-tops,and stainless steel appliances (including a refrigerator). Large balcony plus private roof deck to enjoy the panoramic city lights.



* Washer and Dryer + Refrigerator in unit

* Engineered hardwood flooring installed - Walk-in closet in the master bedroom

* Downstairs bathrooms with a skylight and tile floors.



Enjoying all the surrounding amenities of Century City, Beverly Hills and Rancho Park.



No Pets Allowed



