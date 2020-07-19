All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10324 Aldea Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10324 Aldea Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

10324 Aldea Avenue

10324 Aldea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10324 Aldea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location, With Granada "Charter" High School a few minutes away. Wonderful cul-de-sac, north of Devonshire St, and a few blocks from Patrick Henry Middle school. Wide Solid Mahogany door opens to Solid hardwood entry floor and a flowing floor plan. Spacious with 2069 Sq. Ft. of total Living space, Living room accented with Wayne's coding, crown molding, and Travertine tile adorns chimney area. Dinning area leads to kitchen with breakfast area, solid wood cabinets, tile counter tops and ceramic tile floors. Ready to move in and well cared for, 4 good size bedrooms, and one can be used as an optional den or a second Master bedroom, 2.5 baths, Central Air & Heat with smart thermostat. 2 car detached garage with ample rear yard, and side yards on both sides of home. Additional parking space for a small truck next to garage. Upgraded electrical panel and sewer lines upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have any available units?
10324 Aldea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10324 Aldea Avenue have?
Some of 10324 Aldea Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10324 Aldea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10324 Aldea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10324 Aldea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10324 Aldea Avenue offers parking.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have a pool?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College