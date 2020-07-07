10315 OLETHA Lane

Amenities
~Perched among the tree tops on a very quiet street this architectural, contemporary styled home makes the perfect hideaway. An abundance of natural light highlights the open floor plan and emphasizes a classic modern design. From the Brazilian mesquite hardwood flooring to the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all. Private side entry opens up to a sensational natural back drop with indoor-outdoor living. The expansive living-dining area makes this appealing space for modern living. Generous master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and en-suite. Two good size secondary bedrooms with centrally located bath and laundry area. Shaded by mature trees this home features an extra large driveway that can accommodate 4 car parking and 2 car inside an over sized attached garage with ample storage. Located minutes from UCLA, Sunset Blvd and Beverly Hills.