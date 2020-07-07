10315 OLETHA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

~Perched among the tree tops on a very quiet street this architectural, contemporary styled home makes the perfect hideaway. An abundance of natural light highlights the open floor plan and emphasizes a classic modern design. From the Brazilian mesquite hardwood flooring to the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all. Private side entry opens up to a sensational natural back drop with indoor-outdoor living. The expansive living-dining area makes this appealing space for modern living. Generous master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and en-suite. Two good size secondary bedrooms with centrally located bath and laundry area. Shaded by mature trees this home features an extra large driveway that can accommodate 4 car parking and 2 car inside an over sized attached garage with ample storage. Located minutes from UCLA, Sunset Blvd and Beverly Hills.