10315 OLETHA Lane
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

10315 OLETHA Lane

10315 Oletha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10315 Oletha Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
~Perched among the tree tops on a very quiet street this architectural, contemporary styled home makes the perfect hideaway. An abundance of natural light highlights the open floor plan and emphasizes a classic modern design. From the Brazilian mesquite hardwood flooring to the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all. Private side entry opens up to a sensational natural back drop with indoor-outdoor living. The expansive living-dining area makes this appealing space for modern living. Generous master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and en-suite. Two good size secondary bedrooms with centrally located bath and laundry area. Shaded by mature trees this home features an extra large driveway that can accommodate 4 car parking and 2 car inside an over sized attached garage with ample storage. Located minutes from UCLA, Sunset Blvd and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10315 OLETHA Lane have any available units?
10315 OLETHA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10315 OLETHA Lane have?
Some of 10315 OLETHA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10315 OLETHA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10315 OLETHA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10315 OLETHA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10315 OLETHA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10315 OLETHA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10315 OLETHA Lane offers parking.
Does 10315 OLETHA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10315 OLETHA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10315 OLETHA Lane have a pool?
No, 10315 OLETHA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10315 OLETHA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10315 OLETHA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10315 OLETHA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10315 OLETHA Lane has units with dishwashers.

