103 HAYWORTH Avenue

Experience the ultimate in urban luxury living at 103 N Hayworth Apartments, by the Grove. Everything is new and fresh in this spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath (Shower & Tub). This well-designed apartment was a custom build for you to experience nothing but luxury. New flooring, AC/Heater units (3), blinds, color choice, Custom Kitchen, new Samsung appliances, lighting, gates community, surveillance for security, flat screen Tv's, dining set, and much more, is the reason you unquestionably have to see this apartment.