Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

103 HAYWORTH Avenue

103 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Experience the ultimate in urban luxury living at 103 N Hayworth Apartments, by the Grove. Everything is new and fresh in this spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath (Shower & Tub). This well-designed apartment was a custom build for you to experience nothing but luxury. New flooring, AC/Heater units (3), blinds, color choice, Custom Kitchen, new Samsung appliances, lighting, gates community, surveillance for security, flat screen Tv's, dining set, and much more, is the reason you unquestionably have to see this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
103 HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 103 HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 103 HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 103 HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
No, 103 HAYWORTH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 103 HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 HAYWORTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 HAYWORTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

