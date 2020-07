Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is the front unit of TRIPLEX, two story with 2 good size bedrooms upstairs and kitchen, living room with half a bathroom down stairs. It's completely redone new bathrooms, window unit coolers and fans in every-room with recess lighting, brand new Gas Range w/ Broil & Serve Drawer, Microwave but you have to bring your own Refrigerator!