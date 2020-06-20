All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10240 Zelzah Ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10240 Zelzah Ave #A
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

10240 Zelzah Ave #A

10240 Zelzah Avenue · (818) 272-5309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10240 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous remodeled large townhouse in great convenient area. Located in small, gated complex this home offers you a quiet and peaceful setting with many amenities Vaulted ceilings and large windows allow the sunshine to stream in and makes the unit bright. Central AC keeps you cool and comfortable. A cozy gas fireplace in the large living room with plush cream colored carpeting and crown moldings give an upscale look.
The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel dishwasher and stove. Refrigerator is included. There is a large eat in area and tile flooring. A half bath is on the main floor for convenience. Attached is a 2 car garage that contains a full size, like new, Samsung washer and dryer.
There are 2 large patios on the first floor for relaxing and entertaining and a large patio deck off of upstairs bedrooms.
Bathrooms have granite counters, glass bowl sinks. large mirrors and tile flooring and showers.
Bedrooms are large and the master is huge with a walk in closet and very large master bath with double sinks.
Complex has large pool and Jacuzzi, lot of mature and flowering trees.
Move in ready!
Close to excellent schools including award winning high school, UC Northridge, major freeways, parks and shopping areas.
Pets may be considered with extra deposit

Blue Moon Realty
Lysa Gresalfi
Lic #01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10240 Zelzah Ave #A have any available units?
10240 Zelzah Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10240 Zelzah Ave #A have?
Some of 10240 Zelzah Ave #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10240 Zelzah Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Zelzah Ave #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Zelzah Ave #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10240 Zelzah Ave #A is pet friendly.
Does 10240 Zelzah Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 10240 Zelzah Ave #A does offer parking.
Does 10240 Zelzah Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10240 Zelzah Ave #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Zelzah Ave #A have a pool?
Yes, 10240 Zelzah Ave #A has a pool.
Does 10240 Zelzah Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 10240 Zelzah Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Zelzah Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10240 Zelzah Ave #A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10240 Zelzah Ave #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity