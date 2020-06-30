All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10142 Samoa Ave 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10142 Samoa Ave 4
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

10142 Samoa Ave 4

10142 Samoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10142 Samoa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Bright Townhouse - Property Id: 202826

Recently remodeled large 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Tujunga (1329 sqft). Both
bedrooms have walk-in closets! Bedrooms upstairs, living & dining rooms downstairs.
Located on Samoa Avenue near Valmont Street.

Water, sewer and trash included. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Unit includes:
Central A/C & Heating
In-unit washer & dryer hookup
Hardwood floors
2 car private parking garage
Dishwasher
Range
Fireplace
Community pool
Jacuzzi in one bathroom

Must have good credit
No co-signers
No Section 8 (the software usually flags this, so most likely I'll have to take this out).
No Pets
No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202826
Property Id 202826

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 Samoa Ave 4 have any available units?
10142 Samoa Ave 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10142 Samoa Ave 4 have?
Some of 10142 Samoa Ave 4's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10142 Samoa Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
10142 Samoa Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 Samoa Ave 4 pet-friendly?
No, 10142 Samoa Ave 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10142 Samoa Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 10142 Samoa Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 10142 Samoa Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10142 Samoa Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 Samoa Ave 4 have a pool?
Yes, 10142 Samoa Ave 4 has a pool.
Does 10142 Samoa Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 10142 Samoa Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 Samoa Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10142 Samoa Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College