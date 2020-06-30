10142 Samoa Ave 4

Amenities
Spacious Bright Townhouse - Property Id: 202826
Recently remodeled large 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Tujunga (1329 sqft). Both
bedrooms have walk-in closets! Bedrooms upstairs, living & dining rooms downstairs.
Located on Samoa Avenue near Valmont Street.
Water, sewer and trash included. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.
Unit includes:
Central A/C & Heating
In-unit washer & dryer hookup
Hardwood floors
2 car private parking garage
Dishwasher
Range
Fireplace
Community pool
Jacuzzi in one bathroom
Must have good credit
No co-signers
No Section 8 (the software usually flags this, so most likely I'll have to take this out).
No Pets
No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202826
Property Id 202826
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5457462)