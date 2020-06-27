10114 EMPYREAN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Available long-term only. Elegant tastefully redone one-level unit in coveted Le Parc! Two Bedroom suites + large den. Gracious and spacious formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings, mouldings, French doors. Super granite kitchen with ultimate appliances. Stunning luxe bathrooms. Master suite with dual walk-in closets. Multiple patios for great indoor/outdoor environment. 2 side x side parking spaces. A jewel box perfectly sited in one of the Westside's most prestigious guard-gated communities featuring lush gardens, water features, pool, spa, gym, tennis court. Moments to all in the heart of Century City.