Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM

10114 EMPYREAN Way

10114 Empyrean Way · No Longer Available
Location

10114 Empyrean Way, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available long-term only. Elegant tastefully redone one-level unit in coveted Le Parc! Two Bedroom suites + large den. Gracious and spacious formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings, mouldings, French doors. Super granite kitchen with ultimate appliances. Stunning luxe bathrooms. Master suite with dual walk-in closets. Multiple patios for great indoor/outdoor environment. 2 side x side parking spaces. A jewel box perfectly sited in one of the Westside's most prestigious guard-gated communities featuring lush gardens, water features, pool, spa, gym, tennis court. Moments to all in the heart of Century City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 EMPYREAN Way have any available units?
10114 EMPYREAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10114 EMPYREAN Way have?
Some of 10114 EMPYREAN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 EMPYREAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
10114 EMPYREAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 EMPYREAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 10114 EMPYREAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10114 EMPYREAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 10114 EMPYREAN Way offers parking.
Does 10114 EMPYREAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 EMPYREAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 EMPYREAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 10114 EMPYREAN Way has a pool.
Does 10114 EMPYREAN Way have accessible units?
No, 10114 EMPYREAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 EMPYREAN Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10114 EMPYREAN Way does not have units with dishwashers.

