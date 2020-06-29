All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard

1010 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
PRESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE UNIT ON 15TH FLOOR, VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS AT THE LUXURIOUS TENTEN, A NEW LIFESTYLE SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONALS WANTING TO LIVE, WORK, AND PLAY... NO MATTER HOW LONG OR SHORT YOUR STAY.LIVE In Luxury Suites Sophisticated architecture and elegant interior design meet creature comforts like fine linens, stainless steel appliances, and panoramic views in each of the meticulously planned, fully furnished suites. TENTEN has everything you need to live comfortably. WORK In Style & Comfort Enhancing life at TENTEN is achieved by providing the latest in technology and complementing it perfectly with full service amenities including luxuriously furnished conference rooms and business centers. Ideal for meeting people and networking, TENTEN provides you with a professional environment, typically found only in today's most successful corporations, so you can work as productively as possible. PLAY All In One Place Relax by the pool. Enjoy a rooftop event. long term & Short te

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard have any available units?
1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard have?
Some of 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 WILSHIRE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
