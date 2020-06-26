All apartments in Los Angeles
1010 N Madison Ave Los 11

1010 N Madison Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1010 N Madison Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
East Hollywood Beauty close to Sunset Junction!! - Property Id: 124580

STREET PARKING ONLY.

AWESOME REMODELED units offered!
Call Olga at 323-830-7014.

*OPEN HOUSE EVERY SATURDAY from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM*

NO PARKING. Owner pays water. These units have been renovated with modern style. Get them while they're hot!

WHAT YOU NEED TO APPLY:
Application
Proof of income - Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

East Hollywood is a central neighborhood in Los Angeles that's accessible to many freeways, as well as other parts of town. It's diversity and interesting restaurants offer residents a chance to have new experiences all of the time.

Los Angeles City College, Barnsdall Art Park, and three large hospitals are all located in the East Hollywood area. East Hollywood sits approximately two miles from downtown Los Angeles. The neighborhood has one of the city's densest populations, and a bit of a hipster vibe makes the neighborhood popular with young adults.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124580
Property Id 124580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 have any available units?
1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 have?
Some of 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 offer parking?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 does not offer parking.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 have a pool?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 have accessible units?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave Los 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
