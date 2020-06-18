All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1001 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1001 Main St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1001 Main St

1001 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
Modern Venice Beach House - Property Id: 191396

Beach House with a huge rooftop. Modern, comfortable, amazing location. One block to the beach, one block to Abbot Kinney, very private tall fence, exterior security cameras around the compound. Various decks and outdoor spaces to enjoy the Venice Beach lifestyle. Downstairs deck has a large outdoor dining area with BBQ grill, outdoor heaters, retractable awning and ping pong table. Enjoy the sunsets on the rooftop deck over a glass of wine while relaxing on the cozy couch. Full chefs kitchen fully stocked with cookware and dinnerware. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a living room one with a large California king four poster bed, free standing bathtub and steam shower. The second has a Queen sized Murphy's Bed perfect for a guest suite and a twin pull out couch and crib for the little ones. Brand new furnishings throughout.

Two months deposit requested, but negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191396
Property Id 191396

(RLNE5742013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Main St have any available units?
1001 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Main St have?
Some of 1001 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Main St offer parking?
No, 1001 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Main St have a pool?
No, 1001 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Main St have accessible units?
No, 1001 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Main St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College