1 W Adams Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated concierge yoga media room

Immaculate studio apartment in the best walking neighborhood in WeHo. Fully rehabbed; large eat-in kitchen with bar, new appliances and tile; new W/D; outdoor space; large bathroom with new tile, fixtures and oversized shower; hardwood floors; double-paned windows; gated entry; parking; privacy hedge; cable and wireless internet; plenty of storage. Stylish, comfortable, newly-appointed: this is the best studio in the market. Walk to Whole Foods, Crunch, yoga, movie theaters, clubs, restaurants, banks, transportation. Friendly professional guest services. Concierge and housekeeping available. Live like a guest in a first-class hotel at a fraction of the cost.