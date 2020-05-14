All apartments in Los Angeles
1 W Adams Blvd
Last updated April 12 2019 at 8:53 AM

1 W Adams Blvd

1 West Adams Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90007
South Central LA

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
concierge
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
internet access
media room
yoga
Immaculate studio apartment in the best walking neighborhood in WeHo. Fully rehabbed; large eat-in kitchen with bar, new appliances and tile; new W/D; outdoor space; large bathroom with new tile, fixtures and oversized shower; hardwood floors; double-paned windows; gated entry; parking; privacy hedge; cable and wireless internet; plenty of storage. Stylish, comfortable, newly-appointed: this is the best studio in the market. Walk to Whole Foods, Crunch, yoga, movie theaters, clubs, restaurants, banks, transportation. Friendly professional guest services. Concierge and housekeeping available. Live like a guest in a first-class hotel at a fraction of the cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 W Adams Blvd have any available units?
1 W Adams Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 W Adams Blvd have?
Some of 1 W Adams Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 W Adams Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1 W Adams Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 W Adams Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1 W Adams Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 W Adams Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1 W Adams Blvd offers parking.
Does 1 W Adams Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 W Adams Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 W Adams Blvd have a pool?
No, 1 W Adams Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1 W Adams Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1 W Adams Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1 W Adams Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 W Adams Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
