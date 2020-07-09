805 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87d2a1d011 ----

This roomy studio features nice tiled flooring throughout and fresh paint! Large windows throughout the unit allow for tons of natural lighting. Kitchen is upgraded with nice dark cabinets and granite countertops. Bathroom has a full tub/shower combo. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this adorable unit.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Apartment

Year Built: 1921

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: None

Garage / Parking: Street Parking

Flooring: Tile

Yard: None

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*