805 Chestnut Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 Chestnut Ave

805 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87d2a1d011 ----
This roomy studio features nice tiled flooring throughout and fresh paint! Large windows throughout the unit allow for tons of natural lighting. Kitchen is upgraded with nice dark cabinets and granite countertops. Bathroom has a full tub/shower combo. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this adorable unit.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Apartment
Year Built: 1921
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: None
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Tile
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
805 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 805 Chestnut Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
805 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 805 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 805 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 805 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 805 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 805 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 805 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

