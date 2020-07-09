805 Chestnut Ave

Amenities
This roomy studio features nice tiled flooring throughout and fresh paint! Large windows throughout the unit allow for tons of natural lighting. Kitchen is upgraded with nice dark cabinets and granite countertops. Bathroom has a full tub/shower combo. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this adorable unit.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Apartment
Year Built: 1921
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: None
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Tile
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
