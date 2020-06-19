All apartments in Long Beach
7801 Tarma St.

7801 E Tarma St · No Longer Available
Location

7801 E Tarma St, Long Beach, CA 90808
El Dorado Park Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 Bd + 2 Bath Home in El Dorado Park Estates - Tucked away on a quiet cul de sac near El Dorado Park and the Newcomb Academy, this three bedroom, two bathroom home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout living areas and a spacious kitchen with tile flooring, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. There is a laundry room in the home with washer & dryer hookups. A large gated backyard with awning creates the perfect space for outdoor dining.

Tenant to pay all utilities
**Please call or message Ray at (562) 438-7951 for more information and showings**

Qualifications:

1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others
2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent
3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions
4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)
5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)
6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.
7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4135278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Tarma St. have any available units?
7801 Tarma St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Tarma St. have?
Some of 7801 Tarma St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Tarma St. currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Tarma St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Tarma St. pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Tarma St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7801 Tarma St. offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Tarma St. offers parking.
Does 7801 Tarma St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 Tarma St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Tarma St. have a pool?
No, 7801 Tarma St. does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Tarma St. have accessible units?
No, 7801 Tarma St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Tarma St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 Tarma St. has units with dishwashers.
