7801 Tarma St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3 Bd + 2 Bath Home in El Dorado Park Estates - Tucked away on a quiet cul de sac near El Dorado Park and the Newcomb Academy, this three bedroom, two bathroom home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout living areas and a spacious kitchen with tile flooring, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. There is a laundry room in the home with washer & dryer hookups. A large gated backyard with awning creates the perfect space for outdoor dining.



Tenant to pay all utilities

**Please call or message Ray at (562) 438-7951 for more information and showings**



Qualifications:



1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others

2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent

3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions

4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)

5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)

6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.

7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4135278)