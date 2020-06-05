7801 Tarma St.

Amenities
Large 3 Bd + 2 Bath Home in El Dorado Park Estates - Tucked away on a quiet cul de sac near El Dorado Park and the Newcomb Academy, this three bedroom, two bathroom home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout living areas and a spacious kitchen with tile flooring, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. There is a laundry room in the home with washer & dryer hookups. A large gated backyard with awning creates the perfect space for outdoor dining.
Tenant to pay all utilities
**Please call or message Ray at (562) 438-7951 for more information and showings**
Qualifications:
1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others
2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent
3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions
4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)
5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)
6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.
7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4135278)