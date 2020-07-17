436 N. Bellflower #307

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Top Floor Stoneybrook Condo - This is a beautiful upper floor condominium for rent in the resort like community of Stoneybrook Villas. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts over 1000 square feet of living space. There is NEW wall to wall carpet and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a long balcony overlooking lush landscaping from both bedrooms, and the living room. This property comes with designated parking for two cars. Onsite laundry is available. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. The community boasts two pools, spas, a community room w/ kitchen, tennis courts, a gym, and many more amenities.

Located at 436 N. Bellflower Blvd. #306, Long Beach, CA 90814.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE4905221)