July 17 2020

436 N. Bellflower #307

436 Bellflower Boulevard · (562) 233-9999 ext. 111
Location

436 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 436 N. Bellflower #307 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Top Floor Stoneybrook Condo - This is a beautiful upper floor condominium for rent in the resort like community of Stoneybrook Villas. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts over 1000 square feet of living space. There is NEW wall to wall carpet and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a long balcony overlooking lush landscaping from both bedrooms, and the living room. This property comes with designated parking for two cars. Onsite laundry is available. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. The community boasts two pools, spas, a community room w/ kitchen, tennis courts, a gym, and many more amenities.
Located at 436 N. Bellflower Blvd. #306, Long Beach, CA 90814.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4905221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

