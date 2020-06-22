All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4104 7th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4104 7th
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

4104 7th

4104 E 7th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4104 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is an upstairs apartment, freshly painted. All windows have new blinds.
2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
kitchen has all appliances including a microwave.
Ready for move in.
1 parking space and coin laundry on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 7th have any available units?
4104 7th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 7th have?
Some of 4104 7th's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 7th currently offering any rent specials?
4104 7th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 7th pet-friendly?
No, 4104 7th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4104 7th offer parking?
Yes, 4104 7th offers parking.
Does 4104 7th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 7th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 7th have a pool?
No, 4104 7th does not have a pool.
Does 4104 7th have accessible units?
No, 4104 7th does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 7th have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 7th does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine