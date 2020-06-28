All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2916 E 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2916 E 5th Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

2916 E 5th Street

2916 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2916 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Beautifully remodeled Spanish Bungalow home with all the upgrades! NEW LED lighting, flooring, kitchen appliances, countertops, cabinetry, vanity, tiled shower, roller shades, landscaping and more!. Located in Historic Rose Park, this home puts all that Long Beach has to offer just outside your door. 1 block from Ralph's grocery, 5 blocks from the beach, 4th ave and Broadway, dining, shopping, art galleries, theater, and downtown Long b beach, this home has it all!

Please Do Not Disturb Tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 E 5th Street have any available units?
2916 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 E 5th Street have?
Some of 2916 E 5th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2916 E 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2916 E 5th Street offer parking?
No, 2916 E 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2916 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2916 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 E 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine