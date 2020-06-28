1166 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813 Willmore City
Alfredo Guzman, Berkshire Hathaway Call or Text 562-786-5418 or Rana Thomas (213) 949-5119? This is a 2-story Craftsman home that is in move in condition. New kitchen, bathrooms, floors and paint. It comes with a detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
