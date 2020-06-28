All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

1166 Magnolia Avenue

1166 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Alfredo Guzman, Berkshire Hathaway Call or Text 562-786-5418 or Rana Thomas (213) 949-5119?
This is a 2-story Craftsman home that is in move in condition. New kitchen, bathrooms, floors and paint. It comes with a detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1166 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1166 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1166 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1166 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1166 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1166 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
