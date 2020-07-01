All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1

1001 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Security Building and great location:
Bright 2 BR, 2 Baths Condo with gated underground parking for one car and storage area. 810 sq. feet, central heating, AC, and ceiling fans throughout. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer-dryer in unit.
Across the street from Recreation Park Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Blair Baseball Field and Recreation Park. Walk to Colorado Lagoon Marine Stadium and 10 blocks from beach.

Please Contact: Silvana at 949 874 0456 for Further information
https://landmarkrealtors.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 have any available units?
1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 have?
Some of 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

