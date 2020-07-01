1001 Park Avenue, Unit 207 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan tennis court range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Security Building and great location:

Bright 2 BR, 2 Baths Condo with gated underground parking for one car and storage area. 810 sq. feet, central heating, AC, and ceiling fans throughout. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer-dryer in unit.

Across the street from Recreation Park Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Blair Baseball Field and Recreation Park. Walk to Colorado Lagoon Marine Stadium and 10 blocks from beach.



Please Contact: Silvana at 949 874 0456 for Further information

https://landmarkrealtors.managebuilding.com

