Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:58 AM

1042 N Coast

1042 N Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

1042 N Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with ocean and city lights view is located a short distance from the beach, restaurant, shops and vibrant laguna beach's down town . The kitchen has been updated with top of the line granite counter tops , custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is wood flooring on the first floor and bed rooms have upgraded Brand New carpet in the bedrooms. All the bathrooms are remodeled and upgraded. There is Tandem 2 car garage and 2 outside space. Lower unit is a large commercial space and is also for rent for $5000.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 N Coast have any available units?
1042 N Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1042 N Coast have?
Some of 1042 N Coast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 N Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1042 N Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 N Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1042 N Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1042 N Coast offer parking?
Yes, 1042 N Coast offers parking.
Does 1042 N Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 N Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 N Coast have a pool?
No, 1042 N Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1042 N Coast have accessible units?
No, 1042 N Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 N Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 N Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 N Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 N Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
