1029 Tia Juana Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:09 AM

1029 Tia Juana Street

1029 Tia Juana Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Tia Juana Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
coffee bar
microwave
furnished
range
WOW What A View! Unobstructed coastline and Catalina Views from this soft contemporary furnished home located in hills of Laguna Beach. Open floor plan provides views from kitchen, dining room, living room and deck in addition to coastline views of Laguna Beach to Palos Verdes. This 2/B 2/B home has large master suite on lower level with king size bed and adjoining master bath with glass shower, separate tub and Carrera marble finishes. Second bedroom is on upper level with queen bed and adjoining bath with shower. Fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances offers expansive views. Enjoy the summer in Laguna Beach while exploring art galleries & festivals; fine dining and coffee shops; beach walks and sunbathing. Located in Arch Beach Heights near parks, open space trails and Trolley Stop to town & beaches. Available for the month of October 2019 and May - Septembe 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Tia Juana Street have any available units?
1029 Tia Juana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1029 Tia Juana Street have?
Some of 1029 Tia Juana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Tia Juana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Tia Juana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Tia Juana Street pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Tia Juana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1029 Tia Juana Street offer parking?
No, 1029 Tia Juana Street does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Tia Juana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Tia Juana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Tia Juana Street have a pool?
No, 1029 Tia Juana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Tia Juana Street have accessible units?
No, 1029 Tia Juana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Tia Juana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Tia Juana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Tia Juana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 Tia Juana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
