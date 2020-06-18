1029 Tia Juana Street

Amenities

WOW What A View! Unobstructed coastline and Catalina Views from this soft contemporary furnished home located in hills of Laguna Beach. Open floor plan provides views from kitchen, dining room, living room and deck in addition to coastline views of Laguna Beach to Palos Verdes. This 2/B 2/B home has large master suite on lower level with king size bed and adjoining master bath with glass shower, separate tub and Carrera marble finishes. Second bedroom is on upper level with queen bed and adjoining bath with shower. Fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances offers expansive views. Enjoy the summer in Laguna Beach while exploring art galleries & festivals; fine dining and coffee shops; beach walks and sunbathing. Located in Arch Beach Heights near parks, open space trails and Trolley Stop to town & beaches. Available for the month of October 2019 and May - Septembe 2020.