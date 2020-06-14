294 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA with garage
Los Angeles may get most of the love when it comes to Southern California, but if you take a ride behind the Orange Curtain there lies a pretty nifty little place called Tustin. Roughly eight miles from the beach and sporting that typical So Cal sunshine, Tustin is a hidden gem in Orange County that many overlook, but they shouldn't. Boasting premier shopping destinations, unique recreational opportunities and easy access to everything, Tustin is a dream come true. Of course, it’s that part that gives some pause. Yeah, Cali isn't known for inexpensive living, and the price of habitation is high, but Tustin's stillless expensive than many places south of Long Beach like, ahem, Newport Beach even though it doesn't suffer from any lack of facilities. So grab your Range Rover and head for one the 25 Best Towns to Live Well in America, according to Forbes.
Tustin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.