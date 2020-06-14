Apartment List
/
CA
/
tustin
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

294 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA with garage

Tustin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,665
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,756
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
14452 Poplar Drive
14452 Poplar Drive, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1576 sqft
This single level, 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, has been completely remodeled inside, with tasteful, fresh, modern materials, throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15213 Carrington Way
15213 Carrington Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1557 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Plus Den Townhome in Columbus Square! - Gorgeous interior, described as elegant and relaxing. Come home to this 2 bedroom plus Private Den, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1958 sqft
361 Flyers Lane Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13418 Via Don Benito
13418 Via Don Benito, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1770 sqft
This townhome style end unit has a great interior location with the community of Sevilla. The soaring vaulted ceilings & walls of windows, with plantation shutters, fill the formal living & dining with sunlight.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15222 Davenport Street
15222 Davenport Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1977 sqft
Live & Thrive in the original builder's "model home" of Columbus Square, located directly across from the gorgeous community park! It's like having your own private park! This highly upgraded, fully DETACHED home has been kept in pristine condition.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12921 Ternberry Court
12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1298 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14352 Green Valley Drive
14352 Green Valley Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Beautifully updated throughout! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated at the end of a culdesac is sure to please! Extensive renovation was completed that included the following newer features: kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove,

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1881 Mitchell Avenue
1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
291 Prospect Park
291 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1335 sqft
Gorgeous Unit located in a Prime Tustin location. Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, new updated bathrooms, new updated kitchen. Entirely repainted with a wonderfully airy and breezy layout.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16633 Honeybee Drive
16633 Honeybee Street, Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3000 sqft
**ONE THE BEST LOCATIONS IN COLUMBUS GROVE WITH OVER 11,000 SF LOT SIZE**IRVINE SCHOOLS** Built in 2008, this 5BR/4BA detached 2-story home is nearly 3,000 sf and includes 1BR/1BA with shower downstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15538 Sonora Street
15538 Sonora Street, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2042 sqft
Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Superb corner lot location - cross street from the club house, park, and pool. Great Irvine Unified Schools District. Main floor guest bedroom with bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 Gallery Way
201 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
910 sqft
Bright and beautiful corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, a garage and carport in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community. Located in Tustin Ranch, CA near the Tustin Market Place and 5 freeway.

1 of 39

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2918 Sleeper Avenue
2918 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Prestigious Tustin Ranch Living* This Highly Upgraded 4BR, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Tustin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,061
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
City Guide for Tustin, CA

"And they're gonna fall in love tonight / Underneath the Orange County sky / They sleep on the beach / Until they see the morning come." (-- Stefy, "Orange County")

Los Angeles may get most of the love when it comes to Southern California, but if you take a ride behind the Orange Curtain there lies a pretty nifty little place called Tustin. Roughly eight miles from the beach and sporting that typical So Cal sunshine, Tustin is a hidden gem in Orange County that many overlook, but they shouldn't. Boasting premier shopping destinations, unique recreational opportunities and easy access to everything, Tustin is a dream come true. Of course, it’s that part that gives some pause. Yeah, Cali isn't known for inexpensive living, and the price of habitation is high, but Tustin's stillless expensive than many places south of Long Beach like, ahem, Newport Beach even though it doesn't suffer from any lack of facilities. So grab your Range Rover and head for one the 25 Best Towns to Live Well in America, according to Forbes.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tustin? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tustin, CA

Tustin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTustin 3 BedroomsTustin Apartments under $1,600Tustin Apartments under $1,800
Tustin Apartments with BalconyTustin Apartments with GarageTustin Apartments with GymTustin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTustin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTustin Apartments with Parking
Tustin Apartments with PoolTustin Apartments with Washer-DryerTustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsTustin Furnished ApartmentsTustin Pet Friendly PlacesTustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles