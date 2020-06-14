Apartment List
/
CA
/
laguna hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

253 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA with garage

Laguna Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Laguna Hills
14 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22505 Caminito Grande #61
22505 Caminito Grande, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1493 sqft
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
24372 Berrendo
24372 Berrendo, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
988 sqft
OVER 40,000 of recent upgrades including All Appliances, A/C, Heater, Flooring, Granite Counters, and Cabinets!! BEAUTIFUL single-level condo located in the popular Briosa community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2007 sqft
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22216 Caminito Escobedo
22216 Caminito Escobedo, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1368 sqft
View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28211 Via Fierro
28211 Via Fierro, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1342 sqft
Available NOW - 3 Bedroom Townhome - 2 beds/baths upstairs, 1 bed/bath downstairs. Won't last long! (RLNE5524884)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2100 sqft
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
25135 Via Veracruz
25135 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1377 sqft
MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
118 Gardenview
118 Gardenview, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
5039 sqft
Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
17 Jaeger Lane
17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
976 sqft
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.
City Guide for Laguna Hills, CA

"Through Laguna Beach, or on the streets of Hollywood, even up in Santa Cruz, they're twisting and they're turning all night long. Every good old boy needs a California Girl, my only type of girl, a California Girl. Every good old boy needs a California Girl." (-Fight Fair, "California Girls")

Above the swirling waves, entitled young folks from reality TV shows, and the busy downtown area of Laguna Beach is Laguna Hills, a somewhat more mature yet just as gorgeous city that offers panoramic views of mountains, canyons, and the sea from its lofty position in South Orange County. Bursting with traditional recreational opportunities, such as movie theaters, fine restaurants, and golf courses, and less common options, such as hiking trails, horseback riding and fossil reefs, Laguna Hills is a pretty idyllic, if expensive, place to live. The near-perfect weather certainly draws people in from all over the nation, but it’s the accessiblefriendly community and wealth of amenities that distinguish it from other cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Laguna Hills, CA

Laguna Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills 3 BedroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with GarageLaguna Hills Apartments with GymLaguna Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Hills Apartments with Parking
Laguna Hills Apartments with PoolLaguna Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerLaguna Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaguna Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College