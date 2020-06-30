4 Del Azul

Amenities

in unit laundry pool tennis court refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful single house with private back yard located in quiet Westpark community, center of Irvine . No building behind the house. All house is bathing in the sunshine of California and subtle wind of Irvine. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms that one bedroom and full bathroom are located on first floor. Spacious living room and dining room with vaulted ceiling. Chef’s dream kitchen with refrigerator already. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. Surrounding the house, full access to tennis courts, pools, spas, and minutes from award excellent Irvine Unified Schools,shopping, international restaurants,405 FWY, UCI. And less than 8 miles to the beach. Move-in ready, why don’t you choose this wonderful home to stay and enjoy South California sun, safe Irvine, quiet Westpark?