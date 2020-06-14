Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

229 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA with garage

Mission Viejo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmia
1 Unit Available
21315 Cancun
21315 Cancun, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1332 sqft
PALMIA, a retirement community like no other. One occupant must be at least 55 years of age and no one in the household may be less than 45 years of age. A sought after Villas 1 beauty with 2/2 plus an office/den.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22851 Via Santa Maria
22851 Via Santa Maria, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27071 Benidorm
27071 Benidorm, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
27071 Benidorm Available 06/19/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home w/ Washer and Dryer Included! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Open living area through out the home. Jack and Jill Bathroom. Big yard and detached 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2100 sqft
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26822 Avenida Domingo
26822 Avenida Domingo, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1560 sqft
Welcoming Mid-Century Home! - Mid- Century home available! The Mid- Century home is located in Mission Viejo, it promotes four spacious bedrooms and two REMODELED bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 06/19/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oso Valley Greenbelt
1 Unit Available
28101 Amargon
28101 Amargon, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2036 sqft
Entertainer’s dream home, ideally perched above the neighborhood on a single loaded street taking advantage gorgeous panoramic city lights views, highly upgraded, and blessed with an expansive well-designed floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pacific Knolls
1 Unit Available
20 Montgomery
20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1780 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
California Court
1 Unit Available
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22496 Manacor
22496 Manacor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1454 sqft
FOREVER VIEWS...

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
120 California Court
120 California Ct, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
957 sqft
Move right in to this updated, ground level unit with a convenient, generous, direct-access garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2108 sqft
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pacific Hills
1 Unit Available
27130 S Ridge Drive
27130 South Ridge Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3504 sqft
Beautiful home with a gorgeous view!! This perfect home features 3 bedrooms and a downstairs office that can be used as a fourth bedroom, 4 bathrooms and three car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26863 Jasper
26863 Jasper, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs carriage unit with no one below . One large bedroom plus den. Upgraded with newer bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator .Fireplace in the living room with wood floors. inside laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
28045 Blandings
28045 Blandings, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1191 sqft
This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
21881 Southgate
21881 Southgate, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1543 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Mission Viejo community of "Coral Gardens"!! Awesome large end unit has a wrap-around patio, with direct, private access to the community green belt, and no one above or below!! Light and bright, open and

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Casta del Sol
1 Unit Available
27715 Via Granados
27715 Via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1472 sqft
Welcome home to Casta Del Sol 55+ living. This Narciso model is located in a serene and private setting with hedge and greenbelt and is an end unit. Enter from tiled front porch into hallway with sunlight tube giving light without heat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mission Viejo, CA

Mission Viejo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

