Apartment List
/
CA
/
north tustin
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:27 AM

196 Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA with garages

North Tustin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1092 Tustin Pines Way
1092 Tustin Pines Way, North Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1236 sqft
Beautiful upgraded end two level condo with attached two car garage. In highly sought after neighborhood in Tustin. Located within the Tustin Unified School District close to the 55 FWY and 5 FWY.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12668 Greenwald Lane
12668 Greenwald Lane, North Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
3474 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,685
1582 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
56 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
9 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 17 at 05:17 PM
3 Units Available
Tustin Avenue
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8215 East White Oak Ridge
8215 East White Oak Ridge, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1285 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom end unit townhome with it's own yard! Located in the highly sought after Monte Vista tract, this bright and open home has soaring ceilings, main floor bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access and a gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2540 San Simon Street
2540 San Simon Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1315 sqft
Nestled in the quaint community of Estrella in Tustin Ranch, this beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Great interior location with the bonus of being on a corner.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2800 Keller Drive
2800 Keller Drive, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely lovely spacious one bedroom condo in the Mandevilla community. Available to lease with a minimum of 1 year contract. Unit has updated cabinets, hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedroom. This is a lower unit with no stairs.

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
236 S Tustin Street
236 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1117 sqft
This furnished home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and well insulated windows make the home very quiet and peaceful.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2574 NEWMAN Avenue
2574 Newman Avenue, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2700 sqft
LIVE IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF EL DORADO! WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS* SET ON AN INTERIOR PRIVATE LOT THIS FORMER MODEL OFFERS 4 BEDROOMS +HUGE BONUS RM* INCLUDES A MAIN FLOOR OFFICE/BEDROOM w/BUILT IN DESK & BATH w/SHOWER*

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5931 E Rocking Horse Way 13
5931 East Rocking Horse Way, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 13 Available 08/16/20 Nice 2br, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Gated Community - Property Id: 314242 Wonderful townhouse style condo located in the exclusive guard gated community of Rocking Horse Ridge.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Gallery Way
111 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5 Click link below for video tour. https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Move in NOW! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 E. Dorothy
2600 East Dorothy Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,695
3138 sqft
- Large Home with huge bedrooms, this Single Family residence has a large enclosed rear yard and a two car garage. Showings available after July 1st, 2020 In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2730 Matthews Drive
2730 Matthews Drive, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3001 sqft
Located within the private gates of El Dorado, this immaculate home has been exquisitely upgraded & features one of the largest lots in the community.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12421 CARDINAL Drive
12421 Cardinal Drive, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1740 sqft
Welcome to 12421 Cardinal Drive in the Desirable Gated Golf Course Valencia Community in Tustin Ranch* Available 8/22/20. This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 E Palmyra Avenue
1305 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath completely remodeled. This is a ground level unit part of a 4 unit apartment complex. You have a private front porch with a diving wood fence with gate.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H
227 North Cross Creek Road, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Canyon Hills 1bd/1ba with central AC for rent. Move-in to quiet condo community of Canyon Hills on the secluded corner of Jamboree and Chapman. Safe and secure on the second floor and located in the center of the community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2772 Monza
2772 Monza, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1346 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS Loft unit in Tustin Ranch's Arcada community. This unit is over 1300 sqft. Featuring vaulted/cathedral ceiling, granite countertop, travertine flooring, crown moulding and two car garage. Newer window treatment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.
City Guide for North Tustin, CA

It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!

Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in North Tustin, CA

North Tustin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CAPlacentia, CANewport Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAFountain Valley, CA
Laguna Hills, CALaguna Woods, CAWestminster, CABrea, CALaguna Beach, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAChino, CARancho Santa Margarita, CABuena Park, CALa Habra, CARowland Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles