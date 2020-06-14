230 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with garage

Apartment List
Aliso Viejo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
60 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Vista de Oro
1 Unit Available
19 Vista Del Cerro
19 Vista del Cerro, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1585 sqft
CORNER END LOT in GATED community in this SUNNY detached condo with two car attached garage. Enjoy this great LOCATION and the community pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Flores Los Alisos
1 Unit Available
146 Las Flores
146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vista Plaza
1 Unit Available
39 Cottonwood Dr
39 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1654 sqft
Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90 You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Applause
1 Unit Available
3 Front
3 Front Row, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1628 sqft
3 Front Row! Beautifully upgraded townhome with gorgeous views of Saddleback Mountains and city lights! Wood and stone floors throughout. 3 bedrooms /2.5 baths, spacious 2 car garage.Carpet in one bedroom only.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
9 Woodswallow Lane
9 Woodswallow Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1492 sqft
No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
23 Brownstone Way
23 Brownstone Way, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Welcome to Vantis, this upscale spacious three story townhouse features an elegant floor plan that allows you to relax under soaring 20ft ceilings with subtle recessed lighting and poetic architectural lines.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
61 Sandcastle
61 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1317 sqft
Welcome home to 61 Sandcastle!! This beautiful end unit condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and approx 1300 sq ft of living space. This property features no one above or below has an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
9 Thornbird
9 Thornbird, Aliso Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2303 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the great city of Aliso Viejo. This home has been remodeled throughout and features a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The Cul de sac location is perfect too.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10 Deerborn Drive
10 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1668 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, LARGE GRASS AND PATIO AREAS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND AWESOME GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY! ALL THIS PLUS FREE SOLAR! Highly upgraded single family home, large living and dining room with vaulted ceiling,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Camden Park
1 Unit Available
16 Burlingame Lane
16 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1531 sqft
END UNIT. Nestled in the serene townhome community of Camden Park. This sought after plan offers a large living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
17 Jaeger Lane
17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
976 sqft
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Soleil
1 Unit Available
50 Rue Du Chateau
50 Rue du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1892 sqft
This place has it all....

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Provence d'Aliso
1 Unit Available
119 Gauguin Circle
119 Gauguin Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1465 sqft
Stunning townhome for lease in the private neighborhood Provence D’Aliso, which offers breath-taking views, private tennis courts, pool, and a spa. Upon entering this open floor plan you will discover new wood flooring throughout the first level.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Altisse
1 Unit Available
33 Via Abruzzi
33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1031 sqft
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
San Simeon
1 Unit Available
1 Fairfield
1 Fairfield, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
1 Fairfield is a beautiful newly remodeled single level home situated in the gated community of San Simeon. This lovely home is a single level, detached home at end of a small cul-de-sac, with a serene, and private tropical backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fieldcrest Villas
1 Unit Available
4 Cloudcrest
4 Cloudcrest, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1375 sqft
Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
5 Santa Clara Street
5 Santa Clara Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1386 sqft
Available for lease in the California Reflection community. Entertain and relax in the private and tranquil upgraded back yard which features a panoramic green belt view.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Passeggio
1 Unit Available
18 Veneto Lane
18 Veneto Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1162 sqft
Desirable Passeggio community townhome boasting an amazing location. Featuring a bright and airy 1,162 sq ft floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car attached garage. Clean and in move in condition.
City Guide for Aliso Viejo, CA

"Nothing left but sand /Laguna Beach ran through our hands" -- "Laguna Beach," Legendary Pink Dots

Aliso Viejo is a beautiful city in Orange County, California, just east of Crystal Cove State Park and Laguna Beach! With a population just under 50,000, this is an excellent city to live in. Aliso Beach is one of the main attractions for both locals and tourists in this sunny, Southern California city. Just along the Pacific Ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, and kite boarding are all extremely popular local sports. However, many prefer to lounge on the sand soaking up the sun, or to walk along the beach, people-watching and enjoying that envious SoCal weather. If the beach begins to bore you (but why would it?) there is also the Laguna Canyon Winery, which offers tours and tastes of its seasonal harvest. United Parcel Service and Pacific Life are two of the largest employers in Aliso Viejo, with Quest Software and QLogic coming in close behind them. The city of Aliso Viejo is an excellent place to settle in and grow with the locals and the environment. So how fast can you get here? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aliso Viejo, CA

Aliso Viejo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

