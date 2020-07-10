Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
99 Lupari
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
99 Lupari
99 Lupari
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
99 Lupari, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For comp purposes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 Lupari have any available units?
99 Lupari doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 99 Lupari currently offering any rent specials?
99 Lupari is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Lupari pet-friendly?
No, 99 Lupari is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 99 Lupari offer parking?
No, 99 Lupari does not offer parking.
Does 99 Lupari have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Lupari does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Lupari have a pool?
No, 99 Lupari does not have a pool.
Does 99 Lupari have accessible units?
No, 99 Lupari does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Lupari have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Lupari does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Lupari have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Lupari does not have units with air conditioning.
