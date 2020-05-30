All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

98 Summerstone

98 Summerstone · (714) 328-1310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 Summerstone, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4-Bdr Woodbridge home. Remodeled kitchen with gas range, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, but doesn’t include a refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the family room and has windows that overlook the spacious backyard and let natural light in. Open floor plan with a soaring vaulted ceiling and separate living room, dining room areas for endless entertaining options. Spacious master suite with high ceilings & private remolded bathroom. Three good size bedrooms are light and bright and share a remodeled bathroom. Clean 2-car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Other features includes separate sitting area with fireplace, newer a/c unit, beautiful wood flooring throughout the house with marble entry. Large, very private backyard with no neighbor behind. Fantastic Woodbridge resort-style amenities include 2 lakes with sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds, parks, fitness course, and a multitude of family-friendly activities. Excellent schools all in easy walking distance. Great property for college students or for a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Summerstone have any available units?
98 Summerstone has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Summerstone have?
Some of 98 Summerstone's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Summerstone currently offering any rent specials?
98 Summerstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Summerstone pet-friendly?
No, 98 Summerstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 98 Summerstone offer parking?
Yes, 98 Summerstone offers parking.
Does 98 Summerstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Summerstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Summerstone have a pool?
Yes, 98 Summerstone has a pool.
Does 98 Summerstone have accessible units?
No, 98 Summerstone does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Summerstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Summerstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Summerstone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 Summerstone has units with air conditioning.
