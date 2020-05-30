98 Summerstone

Amenities

4-Bdr Woodbridge home. Remodeled kitchen with gas range, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, but doesn’t include a refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the family room and has windows that overlook the spacious backyard and let natural light in. Open floor plan with a soaring vaulted ceiling and separate living room, dining room areas for endless entertaining options. Spacious master suite with high ceilings & private remolded bathroom. Three good size bedrooms are light and bright and share a remodeled bathroom. Clean 2-car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Other features includes separate sitting area with fireplace, newer a/c unit, beautiful wood flooring throughout the house with marble entry. Large, very private backyard with no neighbor behind. Fantastic Woodbridge resort-style amenities include 2 lakes with sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds, parks, fitness course, and a multitude of family-friendly activities. Excellent schools all in easy walking distance. Great property for college students or for a family.