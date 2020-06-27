96 Seton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This Rare Single Level Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Brand New Air conditioning, Cute Entry Patio, Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Cozy Living/Family Room with Fireplace, Brand New Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Sink, Quartz Counters in Kitchen, A Huge Back Yard, Laundry area inside, Attached 2 Car Garage with Separate Electric Openers, Fantastic Storage & More! Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator With Ice Maker Included in Lease.

Plus you are close to University Park Elementary School, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School & highly sought-after University High School which have been designated California Distinguished Schools and National Blue Ribbon Schools, UCI, Beaches, Shopping, Freeways, Schools, Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza.

You will also find outstanding community amenities including Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Greenbelts, Clubhouse, and a Family BBQ area.

