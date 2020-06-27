All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
96 Seton Road
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

96 Seton Road

96 Seton Road · No Longer Available
Location

96 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This Rare Single Level Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Brand New Air conditioning, Cute Entry Patio, Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Cozy Living/Family Room with Fireplace, Brand New Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Sink, Quartz Counters in Kitchen, A Huge Back Yard, Laundry area inside, Attached 2 Car Garage with Separate Electric Openers, Fantastic Storage & More! Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator With Ice Maker Included in Lease.
Plus you are close to University Park Elementary School, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School & highly sought-after University High School which have been designated California Distinguished Schools and National Blue Ribbon Schools, UCI, Beaches, Shopping, Freeways, Schools, Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza.
You will also find outstanding community amenities including Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Greenbelts, Clubhouse, and a Family BBQ area.
Call or Text Darlene Herman for showings 714-337-2817

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Seton Road have any available units?
96 Seton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 96 Seton Road have?
Some of 96 Seton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
96 Seton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Seton Road pet-friendly?
No, 96 Seton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 96 Seton Road offer parking?
Yes, 96 Seton Road offers parking.
Does 96 Seton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Seton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Seton Road have a pool?
Yes, 96 Seton Road has a pool.
Does 96 Seton Road have accessible units?
No, 96 Seton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Seton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Seton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Seton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96 Seton Road has units with air conditioning.
