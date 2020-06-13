95 Cienega

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

Spacious, Bright & Light ! Fully Detached 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths home offering an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, complete with marble tile floors, double pane windows, plantation shutters, Crown molding, smart features like light switches and in ceiling speakers for central music . The 1st floor features a Great Room open to the stylish gourmet Kitchen and Dining area. Kitchen includes Maple cabinets, designer's choice marble counters with full backsplash and over- sized Center Island with seating, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Dining room with double French doors open to the side-yard with built in BBQ. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, office area with desk and laundry room. Master bedroom with an attached isolated master bath featuring dual-sink, walk-in shower, jetted soaking tub, and two large walk-in closets. Laundry room with convenient sink and plenty of cabinets.

The 3rd floor features a 5th bedroom which is being used as a media room has a full bathroom making a great choice for incoming guest. 2-car attached garage with extra space for additional storage. Community amenities include a Junior Olympic swimming pool, spa, barbecue area, playground just steps away, and tennis courts. This property is also close to award-winning Irvine USD school, restaurants, shopping centers, freeways, and Great Park facilities.