Irvine, CA
95 Cienega
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

95 Cienega

95 Cienega · (949) 784-9492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

95 Cienega, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,199

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Spacious, Bright & Light ! Fully Detached 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths home offering an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, complete with marble tile floors, double pane windows, plantation shutters, Crown molding, smart features like light switches and in ceiling speakers for central music . The 1st floor features a Great Room open to the stylish gourmet Kitchen and Dining area. Kitchen includes Maple cabinets, designer's choice marble counters with full backsplash and over- sized Center Island with seating, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Dining room with double French doors open to the side-yard with built in BBQ. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, office area with desk and laundry room. Master bedroom with an attached isolated master bath featuring dual-sink, walk-in shower, jetted soaking tub, and two large walk-in closets. Laundry room with convenient sink and plenty of cabinets.
The 3rd floor features a 5th bedroom which is being used as a media room has a full bathroom making a great choice for incoming guest. 2-car attached garage with extra space for additional storage. Community amenities include a Junior Olympic swimming pool, spa, barbecue area, playground just steps away, and tennis courts. This property is also close to award-winning Irvine USD school, restaurants, shopping centers, freeways, and Great Park facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Cienega have any available units?
95 Cienega has a unit available for $4,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Cienega have?
Some of 95 Cienega's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Cienega currently offering any rent specials?
95 Cienega isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Cienega pet-friendly?
No, 95 Cienega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 95 Cienega offer parking?
Yes, 95 Cienega does offer parking.
Does 95 Cienega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Cienega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Cienega have a pool?
Yes, 95 Cienega has a pool.
Does 95 Cienega have accessible units?
No, 95 Cienega does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Cienega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Cienega has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Cienega have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Cienega does not have units with air conditioning.
