Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:38 AM

94 New Season

94 New Season · (714) 713-3126
Location

94 New Season, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in coveted Trailing Vine community. Beautifully upgraded throughout, including newer paint and vinyl flooring. Townhome features private enclosed patio area, attached 2-car garage with direct access, and separate laundry room conveniently located upstairs, with washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! No one above or below. Gorgeous community pool and spa, play area, and close to David Sills Lower Peters Canyon Park, just a short walk away. Easy freeway access, and tons of shopping with nearby Tustin Marketplace, and many others! Contact Tiffani Karol 714-713-3126.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 New Season have any available units?
94 New Season has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 New Season have?
Some of 94 New Season's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 New Season currently offering any rent specials?
94 New Season isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 New Season pet-friendly?
No, 94 New Season is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 94 New Season offer parking?
Yes, 94 New Season does offer parking.
Does 94 New Season have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 New Season offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 New Season have a pool?
Yes, 94 New Season has a pool.
Does 94 New Season have accessible units?
No, 94 New Season does not have accessible units.
Does 94 New Season have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 New Season has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 New Season have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 New Season does not have units with air conditioning.
