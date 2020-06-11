94 New Season

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Light and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in coveted Trailing Vine community. Beautifully upgraded throughout, including newer paint and vinyl flooring. Townhome features private enclosed patio area, attached 2-car garage with direct access, and separate laundry room conveniently located upstairs, with washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! No one above or below. Gorgeous community pool and spa, play area, and close to David Sills Lower Peters Canyon Park, just a short walk away. Easy freeway access, and tons of shopping with nearby Tustin Marketplace, and many others! Contact Tiffani Karol 714-713-3126.