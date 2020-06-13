All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 93 Twin Gables.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
93 Twin Gables
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

93 Twin Gables

93 Twin Gables · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

93 Twin Gables, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully furnished. Fabulous DETACHED Stonetree Plan Two with desirable FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and Full Bath. Front area courtyard is a slate stone Patio, raised above street level, perfect for entertaining. Lower level features Gorgeous hard wood flooring down and upper level has Upgraded carpet. The Chefs Delight Kitchen boasts Granite counters and full Granite Backsplash, Stainless steel Appliances, and a large island with seating and double Sink. Living Room details include a Romantic Fireplace, and Built-in Entertainment center Media Niche. The upper level highlights include a large Balcony overlooking the front patio, accessible through French Doors from both the Master bedroom and the hall at the head of the stairs. Secondary Bedroom upstairs is much larger than most secondary bedrooms in this area/price point. All Bedrooms include ceiling fans providing pleasing air circulation through out the year. Closets come with built-in California closet shelves and dressers. The Master Bath boasts a relaxing Soaking Tub, Dual vanity and LARGE walk-in closet. Fresh Designer paint throughout the whole house! Enjoy RESORT STYLE living in the award winning Village of Woodbury with 9 Pools, 16 Parks, tot lots and play areas, 4 lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse, multiple basketball courts, Sand Volleyball, Gas BBQ's, Heated Spas, and world class shopping just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Twin Gables have any available units?
93 Twin Gables doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 93 Twin Gables have?
Some of 93 Twin Gables's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Twin Gables currently offering any rent specials?
93 Twin Gables is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Twin Gables pet-friendly?
No, 93 Twin Gables is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 93 Twin Gables offer parking?
No, 93 Twin Gables does not offer parking.
Does 93 Twin Gables have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Twin Gables does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Twin Gables have a pool?
Yes, 93 Twin Gables has a pool.
Does 93 Twin Gables have accessible units?
No, 93 Twin Gables does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Twin Gables have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Twin Gables does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Twin Gables have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Twin Gables does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology