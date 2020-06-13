93 Twin Gables

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Fully furnished. Fabulous DETACHED Stonetree Plan Two with desirable FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and Full Bath. Front area courtyard is a slate stone Patio, raised above street level, perfect for entertaining. Lower level features Gorgeous hard wood flooring down and upper level has Upgraded carpet. The Chefs Delight Kitchen boasts Granite counters and full Granite Backsplash, Stainless steel Appliances, and a large island with seating and double Sink. Living Room details include a Romantic Fireplace, and Built-in Entertainment center Media Niche. The upper level highlights include a large Balcony overlooking the front patio, accessible through French Doors from both the Master bedroom and the hall at the head of the stairs. Secondary Bedroom upstairs is much larger than most secondary bedrooms in this area/price point. All Bedrooms include ceiling fans providing pleasing air circulation through out the year. Closets come with built-in California closet shelves and dressers. The Master Bath boasts a relaxing Soaking Tub, Dual vanity and LARGE walk-in closet. Fresh Designer paint throughout the whole house! Enjoy RESORT STYLE living in the award winning Village of Woodbury with 9 Pools, 16 Parks, tot lots and play areas, 4 lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse, multiple basketball courts, Sand Volleyball, Gas BBQ's, Heated Spas, and world class shopping just minutes away.