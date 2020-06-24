93 Thoroughbred

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

You will love living in this sensational modern floor plan with everything you could dream of! This special Santa Barbara style home is located on a quiet cul de sac near 2 Association pools and parks. The Strada Plan 2 offers exceptional style with high ceilings, crystal grey walls and stunning French Oak hardwood floors. The kitchen is a dream with a large center grey quartz Island, hanging lanterns and tons of cabinet and counter space. There is a walk-in pantry, white Shaker style cabinetry and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances including a refrigerator. The washer and dryer are also included and are located in a private laundry room on the second level. The "Great Room" is designed with flexibility in mind - the kitchen opens into 2 adjoining rooms, Dining and Living rooms. A beautifully landscaped patio is just steps away with a covered dining area, outdoor ceiling fan, pavers, f and BBQ. Just inside the Entry is a main floor bedroom perfect for guests or home office. Upstairs there is a Loft and 3 additional good size bedrooms. The Bathrooms both feature dual sinks, bathtubs and showers. They are elegantly appointed. The Spa-like Master bath features white porcelain rectangular sinks, quartz counter, mosaic style backsplash,luxurious tub and walk-in travertine shower. You will love the spacious walk-in closet. Most windows throughout the residence have white Plantation shutters with some roll-up shades. It's pretty spectacular!The carpeting upstairs is pearl grey