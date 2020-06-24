All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:25 PM

93 Thoroughbred

93 Thoroughbred · No Longer Available
Location

93 Thoroughbred, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
You will love living in this sensational modern floor plan with everything you could dream of! This special Santa Barbara style home is located on a quiet cul de sac near 2 Association pools and parks. The Strada Plan 2 offers exceptional style with high ceilings, crystal grey walls and stunning French Oak hardwood floors. The kitchen is a dream with a large center grey quartz Island, hanging lanterns and tons of cabinet and counter space. There is a walk-in pantry, white Shaker style cabinetry and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances including a refrigerator. The washer and dryer are also included and are located in a private laundry room on the second level. The "Great Room" is designed with flexibility in mind - the kitchen opens into 2 adjoining rooms, Dining and Living rooms. A beautifully landscaped patio is just steps away with a covered dining area, outdoor ceiling fan, pavers, f and BBQ. Just inside the Entry is a main floor bedroom perfect for guests or home office. Upstairs there is a Loft and 3 additional good size bedrooms. The Bathrooms both feature dual sinks, bathtubs and showers. They are elegantly appointed. The Spa-like Master bath features white porcelain rectangular sinks, quartz counter, mosaic style backsplash,luxurious tub and walk-in travertine shower. You will love the spacious walk-in closet. Most windows throughout the residence have white Plantation shutters with some roll-up shades. It's pretty spectacular!The carpeting upstairs is pearl grey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Thoroughbred have any available units?
93 Thoroughbred doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 93 Thoroughbred have?
Some of 93 Thoroughbred's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Thoroughbred currently offering any rent specials?
93 Thoroughbred is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Thoroughbred pet-friendly?
No, 93 Thoroughbred is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 93 Thoroughbred offer parking?
Yes, 93 Thoroughbred offers parking.
Does 93 Thoroughbred have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Thoroughbred offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Thoroughbred have a pool?
Yes, 93 Thoroughbred has a pool.
Does 93 Thoroughbred have accessible units?
No, 93 Thoroughbred does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Thoroughbred have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Thoroughbred has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Thoroughbred have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Thoroughbred does not have units with air conditioning.

