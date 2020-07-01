All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 93 Briarglen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
93 Briarglen
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

93 Briarglen

93 Briarglen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

93 Briarglen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedrooms 2 Baths. Great Location with front. Nice Open Floor Plan. Bright and Open. This beautiful end unit with no one above or below. Main floor master suite and one bedroom & bathroom up with a spacious loft that is naturally lit by a large sky light. Open-plan living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling in living features a lovely fireplace & mantle. Enjoy the warm California sun as you entertain family and friends on the private oversize deck. Enjoy living inside the loop in the sought after Woodbridge community! The finest community equipped with two lakes with beaches and lagoons, numerous neighborhood and community pools and spa, sports courts, and playgrounds. Just a short walk to South Lake and the elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Briarglen have any available units?
93 Briarglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 93 Briarglen have?
Some of 93 Briarglen's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Briarglen currently offering any rent specials?
93 Briarglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Briarglen pet-friendly?
No, 93 Briarglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 93 Briarglen offer parking?
Yes, 93 Briarglen offers parking.
Does 93 Briarglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Briarglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Briarglen have a pool?
Yes, 93 Briarglen has a pool.
Does 93 Briarglen have accessible units?
No, 93 Briarglen does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Briarglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Briarglen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Briarglen have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Briarglen does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology