93 Briarglen

2 Bedrooms 2 Baths. Great Location with front. Nice Open Floor Plan. Bright and Open. This beautiful end unit with no one above or below. Main floor master suite and one bedroom & bathroom up with a spacious loft that is naturally lit by a large sky light. Open-plan living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling in living features a lovely fireplace & mantle. Enjoy the warm California sun as you entertain family and friends on the private oversize deck. Enjoy living inside the loop in the sought after Woodbridge community! The finest community equipped with two lakes with beaches and lagoons, numerous neighborhood and community pools and spa, sports courts, and playgrounds. Just a short walk to South Lake and the elementary school.