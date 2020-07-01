92 Island Coral

Amenities
Highly desirable Cypress Village! Open floor plan creates a bright and spacious feeling with breath-taking mountain views. This home offers ultimate privacy- situated on a corner lot with no neighbors behind! Gourmet kitchen is complete with stainless steel stove, built-in hood & microwave. Granite Island is perfect for socializing with friends and family. Entertain year-round in the conservatory room open to the living area. Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet. All bathrooms are upgraded with beautiful glass backsplash and custom sink. Short walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary and prestigious Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Indulge in resort-style amenities including Jr. Olympic pool with cabanas, tot lots, wading pools, spa, great lawn, volleyball court, youth baseball & soccer fields, and more. Truly the best of Irvine is here in the well-planned community of Cypress Village!