Irvine, CA
92 Island Coral
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

92 Island Coral

92 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

92 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Highly desirable Cypress Village! Open floor plan creates a bright and spacious feeling with breath-taking mountain views. This home offers ultimate privacy- situated on a corner lot with no neighbors behind! Gourmet kitchen is complete with stainless steel stove, built-in hood & microwave. Granite Island is perfect for socializing with friends and family. Entertain year-round in the conservatory room open to the living area. Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet. All bathrooms are upgraded with beautiful glass backsplash and custom sink. Short walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary and prestigious Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Indulge in resort-style amenities including Jr. Olympic pool with cabanas, tot lots, wading pools, spa, great lawn, volleyball court, youth baseball & soccer fields, and more. Truly the best of Irvine is here in the well-planned community of Cypress Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Island Coral have any available units?
92 Island Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 92 Island Coral have?
Some of 92 Island Coral's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Island Coral currently offering any rent specials?
92 Island Coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Island Coral pet-friendly?
No, 92 Island Coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 92 Island Coral offer parking?
No, 92 Island Coral does not offer parking.
Does 92 Island Coral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Island Coral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Island Coral have a pool?
Yes, 92 Island Coral has a pool.
Does 92 Island Coral have accessible units?
No, 92 Island Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Island Coral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Island Coral has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Island Coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Island Coral does not have units with air conditioning.

