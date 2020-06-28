All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:35 AM

91 Regal

91 Regal · No Longer Available
Location

91 Regal, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
A beautiful Woodbury Pulte Cachette plan 3 Detached End Unit 4-bedroom, 3-bath (one bedroom & bath downstairs). The corner lot house is surrounded with mature trees which offers a great location for the family along with a wonderful kitchen with spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops and recessed lighting. No across the street neighbor. A great room with a cozy decorative gas fireplace. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting in each upstairs bedroom. Wood tile flooring throughout 1st floor, and all bathrooms. Newly installed premium carpet, air-condition and fans. The master bedroom has balcony, reading room, huge walk-in closet, his and hers vanity in the master bathroom. The laundry room is located upstairs. Two-car garage with installed electric car outlet. The house is located one block from the award-winning elementary school which is in the heart of Woodbury. Steps from the park with built-in BBQ, seating area and playground. Walking distance to the Woodbury Community Park and Woodbury club house. Very well kept up and fun for all ages! Woodbury Town Center is also within walking distance – grocery stores, restaurants, shops and many more. Strolling or biking along the Jeffrey Open Space trail. Note: the photos were taken before new carpets and new fans were installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Regal have any available units?
91 Regal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 91 Regal have?
Some of 91 Regal's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Regal currently offering any rent specials?
91 Regal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Regal pet-friendly?
No, 91 Regal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 91 Regal offer parking?
Yes, 91 Regal offers parking.
Does 91 Regal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Regal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Regal have a pool?
No, 91 Regal does not have a pool.
Does 91 Regal have accessible units?
No, 91 Regal does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Regal have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Regal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Regal have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91 Regal has units with air conditioning.
