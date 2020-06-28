Amenities

A beautiful Woodbury Pulte Cachette plan 3 Detached End Unit 4-bedroom, 3-bath (one bedroom & bath downstairs). The corner lot house is surrounded with mature trees which offers a great location for the family along with a wonderful kitchen with spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops and recessed lighting. No across the street neighbor. A great room with a cozy decorative gas fireplace. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting in each upstairs bedroom. Wood tile flooring throughout 1st floor, and all bathrooms. Newly installed premium carpet, air-condition and fans. The master bedroom has balcony, reading room, huge walk-in closet, his and hers vanity in the master bathroom. The laundry room is located upstairs. Two-car garage with installed electric car outlet. The house is located one block from the award-winning elementary school which is in the heart of Woodbury. Steps from the park with built-in BBQ, seating area and playground. Walking distance to the Woodbury Community Park and Woodbury club house. Very well kept up and fun for all ages! Woodbury Town Center is also within walking distance – grocery stores, restaurants, shops and many more. Strolling or biking along the Jeffrey Open Space trail. Note: the photos were taken before new carpets and new fans were installed.