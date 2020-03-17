All apartments in Irvine
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

90 Sequoia Tree Lane

90 Sequoia Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent the first floor bedroom (about 13'2"x9'3" dimension). Private half bath included but need to share the shower on upstairs bathroom. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. House is fully furnished but bedroom is for tenants to provide furnitures themselves. Close to FWY 405 and UCI. Shopping center near by. Tenant needs to keep the property in clean condition, including the shared living room and kitchen. Rent is $750 plus $100/mo for shared utility cost. Wifi access and gardening service included. Security deposit $850. One year lease term preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane have any available units?
90 Sequoia Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane have?
Some of 90 Sequoia Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Sequoia Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
90 Sequoia Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Sequoia Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 90 Sequoia Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 90 Sequoia Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Sequoia Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 90 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 90 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Sequoia Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
