90 Sequoia Tree Lane

Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent the first floor bedroom (about 13'2"x9'3" dimension). Private half bath included but need to share the shower on upstairs bathroom. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. House is fully furnished but bedroom is for tenants to provide furnitures themselves. Close to FWY 405 and UCI. Shopping center near by. Tenant needs to keep the property in clean condition, including the shared living room and kitchen. Rent is $750 plus $100/mo for shared utility cost. Wifi access and gardening service included. Security deposit $850. One year lease term preferred.