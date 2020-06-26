90 Plum Feather

Amenities
Corner Lot in Cypress Village, Jasmine Residence 2, 1,814 sf Layout, WITH CONSERVATORY, 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Ba, 2-Story Upgrades; Kitchen Granite Counters and 6 in Backsplash and Full Splash at 5 Burner - Cooktop, Stainless Steel Appliances and Open Floor Plan. Kitchen Opens to Dining AND Living Rooms AND Conservatory. Master Bedroom; Walk-in Closet, Full Bath with His and Hers Sinks. Window Blinds/Shades, Crown modeling, Recessed Lighting, throughout, Ceiling Fan w/Lights
in 3 Bdrms and Conservatory. TANKLESS WATER Heater, BRAND NEW Washer/Dryer. BACK YARD AREA - Plans have been
submitted to HOA for Landscaped approval. Entrance faces NE. 2-Car, Direct Access Garage. This Location makes life PERFECT;
Walk to Highly Rated IUSD Cypress Village Elem. School or to Jeffrey Trail Middle School; 1 Block to Community Pool, Spa,
Playground, Tennis Courts and BBQ area, an excellent Lifestyle. Walk, Run, Bike the community or Jeffrey Open Space Trails;
EASY access - 5 and 405 fwys, Toll Roads, Woodbury Town Ctr (1 mile), Irvine Spectrum (3 miles), Market Place (3 miles),
Orchard Hills Village Ctr (4 miles) and the Great Park LESS THAN 1 MILE AWAY, or a COOL?..15 min drive to Laguna Beach!
PETS - DOGS, CATS OK. WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. NOTE - The Downstairs carpet was just replaced with flooring.