Last updated August 24 2019

90 Plum Feather

90 Plum Feather · No Longer Available
Location

90 Plum Feather, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Corner Lot in Cypress Village, Jasmine Residence 2, 1,814 sf Layout, WITH CONSERVATORY, 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Ba, 2-Story Upgrades; Kitchen Granite Counters and 6 in Backsplash and Full Splash at 5 Burner - Cooktop, Stainless Steel Appliances and Open Floor Plan. Kitchen Opens to Dining AND Living Rooms AND Conservatory. Master Bedroom; Walk-in Closet, Full Bath with His and Hers Sinks. Window Blinds/Shades, Crown modeling, Recessed Lighting, throughout, Ceiling Fan w/Lights
in 3 Bdrms and Conservatory. TANKLESS WATER Heater, BRAND NEW Washer/Dryer. BACK YARD AREA - Plans have been
submitted to HOA for Landscaped approval. Entrance faces NE. 2-Car, Direct Access Garage. This Location makes life PERFECT;
Walk to Highly Rated IUSD Cypress Village Elem. School or to Jeffrey Trail Middle School; 1 Block to Community Pool, Spa,
Playground, Tennis Courts and BBQ area, an excellent Lifestyle. Walk, Run, Bike the community or Jeffrey Open Space Trails;
EASY access - 5 and 405 fwys, Toll Roads, Woodbury Town Ctr (1 mile), Irvine Spectrum (3 miles), Market Place (3 miles),
Orchard Hills Village Ctr (4 miles) and the Great Park LESS THAN 1 MILE AWAY, or a COOL?..15 min drive to Laguna Beach!
PETS - DOGS, CATS OK. WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. NOTE - The Downstairs carpet was just replaced with flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Plum Feather have any available units?
90 Plum Feather doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Plum Feather have?
Some of 90 Plum Feather's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Plum Feather currently offering any rent specials?
90 Plum Feather is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Plum Feather pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Plum Feather is pet friendly.
Does 90 Plum Feather offer parking?
Yes, 90 Plum Feather offers parking.
Does 90 Plum Feather have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Plum Feather offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Plum Feather have a pool?
Yes, 90 Plum Feather has a pool.
Does 90 Plum Feather have accessible units?
No, 90 Plum Feather does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Plum Feather have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Plum Feather has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Plum Feather have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Plum Feather does not have units with air conditioning.
