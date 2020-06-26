90 Plum Feather

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Corner Lot in Cypress Village, Jasmine Residence 2, 1,814 sf Layout, WITH CONSERVATORY, 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Ba, 2-Story Upgrades; Kitchen Granite Counters and 6 in Backsplash and Full Splash at 5 Burner - Cooktop, Stainless Steel Appliances and Open Floor Plan. Kitchen Opens to Dining AND Living Rooms AND Conservatory. Master Bedroom; Walk-in Closet, Full Bath with His and Hers Sinks. Window Blinds/Shades, Crown modeling, Recessed Lighting, throughout, Ceiling Fan w/Lights

in 3 Bdrms and Conservatory. TANKLESS WATER Heater, BRAND NEW Washer/Dryer. BACK YARD AREA - Plans have been

submitted to HOA for Landscaped approval. Entrance faces NE. 2-Car, Direct Access Garage. This Location makes life PERFECT;

Walk to Highly Rated IUSD Cypress Village Elem. School or to Jeffrey Trail Middle School; 1 Block to Community Pool, Spa,

Playground, Tennis Courts and BBQ area, an excellent Lifestyle. Walk, Run, Bike the community or Jeffrey Open Space Trails;

EASY access - 5 and 405 fwys, Toll Roads, Woodbury Town Ctr (1 mile), Irvine Spectrum (3 miles), Market Place (3 miles),

Orchard Hills Village Ctr (4 miles) and the Great Park LESS THAN 1 MILE AWAY, or a COOL?..15 min drive to Laguna Beach!

PETS - DOGS, CATS OK. WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. NOTE - The Downstairs carpet was just replaced with flooring.