Irvine, CA
90 Monroe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

90 Monroe

90 Monroe · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

90 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Remodeled 2-story townhome with 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths and attached 2-car side-by-side garage. Brand new kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances. Beautiful and new tile flooring and laminates. Designer new paint. Square recess lighting in Kitchen. Beautiful brick fireplace in the family/dining area. Cozy backyard patio with ample space for a BBQ grill. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Laundry room hook up. Within walking distance from community pool and clubhouse with ample guest parking. Conveniently located near parks, restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. Award winning Irvine School District. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Monroe have any available units?
90 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Monroe have?
Some of 90 Monroe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
90 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 90 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 90 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 90 Monroe offers parking.
Does 90 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Monroe have a pool?
Yes, 90 Monroe has a pool.
Does 90 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 90 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Monroe has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
