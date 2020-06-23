Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Remodeled 2-story townhome with 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths and attached 2-car side-by-side garage. Brand new kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances. Beautiful and new tile flooring and laminates. Designer new paint. Square recess lighting in Kitchen. Beautiful brick fireplace in the family/dining area. Cozy backyard patio with ample space for a BBQ grill. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Laundry room hook up. Within walking distance from community pool and clubhouse with ample guest parking. Conveniently located near parks, restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. Award winning Irvine School District. A must see.