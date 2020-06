Amenities

garage pool hot tub range

Location, Location !!!!Tenant's best choice! Attend Award Winning Northwood Schools, Walking to Brywood Elementary and Sierra

Vista Junior High. and Northwood High Schools. Northwood is perfectly situated nears parks, trails, shopping, dining

more...Premium location in Courtside with nice Pool & Spa. Very Bright and Clean. 1 Downstair bedroom now used as home

office, can be converted to the fourth bedroom.