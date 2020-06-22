Amenities

Enchanted DREAM home! Truly one of a kind! 2 car garage + 1 gated parking space. This Single Family Residence has a fabulous floor plan including two bedrooms downstairs w/ a full bath, and a separate master suite upstairs full of upgrades. Bright home featuring high ceiling w arched opening into a dream kitchen equipped with commercial stainless steel appliances w/ extra built-ins: custom range hood w/food warmer, plumbed coffee brewing station, wine cooler, food mixer counter. Countless designer upgrades with attention to details at every turn! Floor to ceiling river rock fireplace with remote starter, crown molding, tiled bathrooms, automatic humidity controlled ceiling fan, self-cleaning toilet, recessed lights w dimmers, energy efficiency features through out and two attic fans with on/off switches and thermostats... Front entryway with custom wrought iron gate opens into a paradise of courtyard with well designed garden, river rock planters with rain barrel dripping system. Extended cover patio from two sets of French doors create the well sought after indoor/outdoor feel which extends your living area. Extra RV size parking space behind custom gate, in addition to attached garage with direct access to kitchen. Front downstairs bedrooms look out to community greenbelt park. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a clubhouse, and tennis courts! Oak Creek Golf Course just across street. Close to shopping, schools, parks, hospitals & freeway access.