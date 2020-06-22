All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

9 Orchard

9 Orchard · (949) 466-7889
Location

9 Orchard, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enchanted DREAM home! Truly one of a kind! 2 car garage + 1 gated parking space. This Single Family Residence has a fabulous floor plan including two bedrooms downstairs w/ a full bath, and a separate master suite upstairs full of upgrades. Bright home featuring high ceiling w arched opening into a dream kitchen equipped with commercial stainless steel appliances w/ extra built-ins: custom range hood w/food warmer, plumbed coffee brewing station, wine cooler, food mixer counter. Countless designer upgrades with attention to details at every turn! Floor to ceiling river rock fireplace with remote starter, crown molding, tiled bathrooms, automatic humidity controlled ceiling fan, self-cleaning toilet, recessed lights w dimmers, energy efficiency features through out and two attic fans with on/off switches and thermostats... Front entryway with custom wrought iron gate opens into a paradise of courtyard with well designed garden, river rock planters with rain barrel dripping system. Extended cover patio from two sets of French doors create the well sought after indoor/outdoor feel which extends your living area. Extra RV size parking space behind custom gate, in addition to attached garage with direct access to kitchen. Front downstairs bedrooms look out to community greenbelt park. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a clubhouse, and tennis courts! Oak Creek Golf Course just across street. Close to shopping, schools, parks, hospitals & freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Orchard have any available units?
9 Orchard has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Orchard have?
Some of 9 Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
9 Orchard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Orchard pet-friendly?
No, 9 Orchard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Orchard offer parking?
Yes, 9 Orchard does offer parking.
Does 9 Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Orchard have a pool?
Yes, 9 Orchard has a pool.
Does 9 Orchard have accessible units?
No, 9 Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
