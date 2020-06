9 Mineral King

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

SPACIOUS HOME LOCATED IN IRVINE'S EXCLUSIVE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF NORTHPARK. THIS HOME FEATURES A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND RETREAT, 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, NEARLY 2500sf OF GORGEOUS LIVING SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN WITH LARGE CENTER ISLAND, BRAND NEW MONOGRAM DISHWASHER! AND PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, 2 CAR GARAGE W/ BUILT-IN STORAGE CABINETS. AND PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. SOME OF THE UPGRADES INCLUDE GORGEOUS TILE FLOORS, CABINETS, ENGINEER WOOD FLOOR, BRAND NEW CARPETS, PLUS MUCH MORE... SUPER SHORT DISTANCE TO SWIMMING POOLS, CLUB HOUSE, SPORTS COURT & ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.