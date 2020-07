Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

One of the most beautiful home in University Park. 4 Bedrooms and 3 baths. Home is attached on one side and open to park on the other side. upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, marble floors on first floor and hardwood floors upstairs, all marbles bath rooms and custom Venetian paint throughout the house. Large private back yard with patio and built-in BBQ. Property have some furnishing which can remain if desired.