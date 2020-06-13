9 Las Cruces

Amenities

Highly Upgraded Single Family Home in a quiet and private interior location-Westpark Area. Home Features: Open Floor plan, Cathedral Vaulted Ceilings with Plenty Natural Light. Gorgeous, Natural Stone throughout this beautiful home including Floors, Countertops, Bathrooms and Backyard Hardscape. Spacious Master Bedroom with Custom Closet. Hardwood Flooring on 2nd Floor, Plantation shutters, Custom Paint and Crown Moldings, Built-in BBQ with Granite Countertop, Designer Chandelier in Dining room, French doors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Limestone Bathrooms, Security System, Recessed Lighting. Located near Award Winning Schools. Association amenities including Pools, Parks and Tennis courts. Conveniently close to shopping Center.