Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

9 Las Cruces

9 Las Cruces · No Longer Available
Location

9 Las Cruces, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Highly Upgraded Single Family Home in a quiet and private interior location-Westpark Area. Home Features: Open Floor plan, Cathedral Vaulted Ceilings with Plenty Natural Light. Gorgeous, Natural Stone throughout this beautiful home including Floors, Countertops, Bathrooms and Backyard Hardscape. Spacious Master Bedroom with Custom Closet. Hardwood Flooring on 2nd Floor, Plantation shutters, Custom Paint and Crown Moldings, Built-in BBQ with Granite Countertop, Designer Chandelier in Dining room, French doors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Limestone Bathrooms, Security System, Recessed Lighting. Located near Award Winning Schools. Association amenities including Pools, Parks and Tennis courts. Conveniently close to shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Las Cruces have any available units?
9 Las Cruces doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Las Cruces have?
Some of 9 Las Cruces's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Las Cruces currently offering any rent specials?
9 Las Cruces isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Las Cruces pet-friendly?
No, 9 Las Cruces is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Las Cruces offer parking?
No, 9 Las Cruces does not offer parking.
Does 9 Las Cruces have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Las Cruces does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Las Cruces have a pool?
Yes, 9 Las Cruces has a pool.
Does 9 Las Cruces have accessible units?
No, 9 Las Cruces does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Las Cruces have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Las Cruces does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Las Cruces have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Las Cruces does not have units with air conditioning.
