9 Harrisburg

Highly desirable J.M. Peters home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Nestled in the prestigious North Wood area of Irvine. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room bring an airy, spacious feel. The kitchen was updated with Granite counter tops, a built-in KitchenAid refrigerator and other appliances. A custom added garden window in nook area and other french doors and windows bring more natural lights to the whole house. The over-sized master has its own fireplace and a newer, upgraded fashionable master bathroom with skylight and spacious walk- in closet. Another two bedrooms have custom built in desks and drawers. The house has an especially popular downstairs bedroom and bathroom. A professionally designed backyard has a built-in BBQ island and a SPA surrounded by an array of trees. It is the perfect place to entertain and relax! Walking distance to award-winning schools from elementary to high school.