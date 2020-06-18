All apartments in Irvine
9 Harrisburg
9 Harrisburg

9 Harrisburg
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9 Harrisburg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Highly desirable J.M. Peters home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Nestled in the prestigious North Wood area of Irvine. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room bring an airy, spacious feel. The kitchen was updated with Granite counter tops, a built-in KitchenAid refrigerator and other appliances. A custom added garden window in nook area and other french doors and windows bring more natural lights to the whole house. The over-sized master has its own fireplace and a newer, upgraded fashionable master bathroom with skylight and spacious walk- in closet. Another two bedrooms have custom built in desks and drawers. The house has an especially popular downstairs bedroom and bathroom. A professionally designed backyard has a built-in BBQ island and a SPA surrounded by an array of trees. It is the perfect place to entertain and relax! Walking distance to award-winning schools from elementary to high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Harrisburg have any available units?
9 Harrisburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Harrisburg have?
Some of 9 Harrisburg's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Harrisburg currently offering any rent specials?
9 Harrisburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Harrisburg pet-friendly?
No, 9 Harrisburg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Harrisburg offer parking?
No, 9 Harrisburg does not offer parking.
Does 9 Harrisburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Harrisburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Harrisburg have a pool?
Yes, 9 Harrisburg has a pool.
Does 9 Harrisburg have accessible units?
No, 9 Harrisburg does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Harrisburg have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Harrisburg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Harrisburg have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Harrisburg does not have units with air conditioning.
